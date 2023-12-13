Drop in fuel prices slows headline inflation
Inflation could ‘fall back towards the Bank’s midpoint level by December, reinforcing the belief that the rate hiking cycle has ended’, says RMB
13 December 2023 - 11:13
UPDATED 13 December 2023 - 13:10
SA consumer price index (CPI) fell in November, breaking the trend of a three-month upswing. The decline was driven by a fall in fuel prices that led to a notable slowdown in transportation prices.
Stats SA data released on Wednesday shows headline consumer inflation cooled to 5.5% in November, down from a five-month high of 5.9% the previous month and coming just below market forecasts of 5.6%...
