Retail sales shrink in run-up to festive season
FNB economist says setback in October probably reflects consumers’ decisions to delay shopping
13 December 2023 - 14:55
Retail sales continued to be weighed down by load-shedding in October with general dealers among the hardest hit, indicating that poorer households remain under immense strain.
Data published by Stats SA on Wednesday shows retail trade declined 2.5% from a year earlier, while market estimates were for a 0.9% increase. The decline is the steepest since May, according to Trading Economics...
