PODCAST | Why local and US bond yields spiked in 2023
Adriaan Pask of PSG Wealth explains the main reasons behind the movements in the bond market over the past year
Movements in the bond market have occupied media headlines over the past year.
In SA’s case, the higher bond yields have reflected higher repo rates and poor sentiment regarding the government’s finances. In the US, they’ve reflected the higher interest rate environment and inflation fears.
In this podcast, PSG Wealth chief investment officer Adriaan Pask highlights why investors should take note of the elevated bond yields in SA and the US, and explains some of the main reasons behind them.
This article was sponsored by PSG Wealth, which was recently named top wealth manager of the year: large institutions for the fifth consecutive time at the prestigious Intellidex Top Private Banks and Wealth Managers Awards. Click here to read more.
