PODCAST | Why local and US bond yields spiked in 2023

Movements in the bond market have occupied media headlines over the past year.

In SA’s case, the higher bond yields have reflected higher repo rates and poor sentiment regarding the government’s finances. In the US, they’ve reflected the higher interest rate environment and inflation fears.

In this podcast, PSG Wealth chief investment officer Adriaan Pask highlights why investors should take note of the elevated bond yields in SA and the US, and explains some of the main reasons behind them.