Companies / Financial Services

PODCAST | Can China sustain its rapid economic growth?

PSG Wealth's Adriaan Pask discusses the threat of China’s deteriorating demographics and other risk factors on its investment case

03 October 2023 - 09:56
Sponsored
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/XIMAGINATION
Picture: 123RF/XIMAGINATION

For decades, China has been the driving force of global economic growth. But the sustainability of the country’s rapid expansion is in question considering its high levels of debt and deteriorating demographics. 

China is beginning to experience a population decline, with mortality exceeding birth rates. 

In this podcast, PSG Wealth chief investment officer Adriaan Pask discusses how this and other risk factors are affecting the country's productivity and investment case.

He also provides insight on where China, the second-largest economy in the world, could go from here. 

Affiliates of PSG Financial Services, which includes PSG Wealth, are authorised financial services providers. Visit Psg.co.za for more information.

This article was sponsored by PSG Wealth. 

ALSO READ:

PSG Wealth crowned top wealth manager for 5th year

SPONSORED | Intellidex’s rigorous analysis and 11,778 client reviews solidify PSG’s dominant presence in SA’s wealth management sector
News & Fox
1 week ago

PODCAST | Why is US economy resilient despite high rates?

SPONSORED | Adriaan Pask of PSG Wealth explains this contradiction
Companies
4 weeks ago

PODCAST | Is raising rates the best tool to lower local inflation?

SPONSORED | PSG Wealth's Adriaan Pask explains what is needed to manage the different causes of inflation
Economy
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Latest

1.
Peach Payments finalises R579m funding deal
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Sirius sells property in Germany, buys two in UK
Companies / Property
3.
Investec eyes doubling market share in business ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Nampak tells of successes in its debt refinancing
Companies
5.
Apple enforces new check on apps in China
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.