PODCAST | Can China sustain its rapid economic growth?

For decades, China has been the driving force of global economic growth. But the sustainability of the country’s rapid expansion is in question considering its high levels of debt and deteriorating demographics.

China is beginning to experience a population decline, with mortality exceeding birth rates.

In this podcast, PSG Wealth chief investment officer Adriaan Pask discusses how this and other risk factors are affecting the country's productivity and investment case.

He also provides insight on where China, the second-largest economy in the world, could go from here.

