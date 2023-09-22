PSG Wealth crowned top wealth manager for 5th year

Recognised for its innovation and quality adviser-client relationships, PSG Wealth was named the top wealth manager of the year: large institutions by the prestigious Intellidex Top Private Banks and Wealth Managers Awards — for the fifth consecutive year.

The firm dominated the awards, which recognise top private bank and wealth managers, as they also secured three archetype awards: lump-sum investor, retiree and executive — while ranking second in the young professional archetype award.

Intellidex, which conducts a range of research across financial and capital markets in SA, provides important insight into the competitiveness of SA’s brokers.

The 2023 Intellidex online survey saw participation from 11,778 clients of wealth managers and private banks nationwide. 40% of the top wealth manager award is based on the judges’ assessments of responses in the firm’s application, and 60% on clients’ ratings from the online survey.