PSG Wealth crowned top wealth manager for 5th year
Intellidex’s rigorous analysis and 11,778 client reviews solidify PSG’s dominant presence in SA’s wealth management sector
Recognised for its innovation and quality adviser-client relationships, PSG Wealth was named the top wealth manager of the year: large institutions by the prestigious Intellidex Top Private Banks and Wealth Managers Awards — for the fifth consecutive year.
The firm dominated the awards, which recognise top private bank and wealth managers, as they also secured three archetype awards: lump-sum investor, retiree and executive — while ranking second in the young professional archetype award.
Intellidex, which conducts a range of research across financial and capital markets in SA, provides important insight into the competitiveness of SA’s brokers.
The 2023 Intellidex online survey saw participation from 11,778 clients of wealth managers and private banks nationwide. 40% of the top wealth manager award is based on the judges’ assessments of responses in the firm’s application, and 60% on clients’ ratings from the online survey.
“2023 marks five consecutive years that PSG Wealth has won this coveted award. This is testament to our consistent investment in the business, dedication and hard work in delivering on clients’ needs. It is a team effort and I want to extend my gratitude to PSG’s 590 wealth advisers, office support staff and support divisions who all embody the firm’s values daily and provide exceptional service to clients,” says Dan Hugo, CEO of PSG Distribution.
Hugo says PSG Wealth’s success is underpinned by constant innovation and quality adviser-client relationships.
“PSG advisers service their clients from cradle to grave. The company continues to evolve its financial advisory process to deliver personalised, yet consistent advice to every client.”
Hugo also noted that PSG Wealth will not rest on its laurels. “While we are proud to receive industry awards like these, the focus remains on setting the benchmark for best-in-class service and outcomes for our clients.”
The table below highlights PSG Wealth’s growing prominence over the last three years:
