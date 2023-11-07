Economy

PODCAST | How much should you invest offshore?

Adriaan Pask of PSG Wealth unpacks the primary considerations you should take into account when investing abroad

07 November 2023 - 09:00
Many experts would agree that offshore investing should form part of a long-term investment plan. Picture: 123RF/liudmilachernetska
Investing abroad is not only about looking at different asset classes and securities beyond your home turf. It’s also about what is efficient and suitable from a wealth management perspective, and about executing a specific advice strategy.

In this podcast, PSG Wealth chief investment officer Adriaan Pask shares some insight into how you should approach your offshore investment strategy.

This article was sponsored by PSG Wealth, which was recently named top wealth manager of the year: large institutions at the prestigious Intellidex Top Private Banks and Wealth Managers Awards. Click here to read more.

Affiliates of PSG Financial Services, which includes PSG Wealth, are authorised financial services providers. Visit Psg.co.za for more information.

