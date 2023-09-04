Companies / Financial Services

PODCAST | Why is US economy resilient despite high rates?

Adriaan Pask of PSG Wealth explains this contradiction

04 September 2023 - 11:21
Sponsored
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

The US is showing tremendous resilience despite record debt levels and the fastest interest rate cycle in four decades. 

In just over 12 months, the US Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates from a low of 0.25% to a 40-year high of 5.5%. Forty years ago, US unemployment was about 6%, where today it's close to a 70-year low of 3.5%. 

In this informative podcast, Adriaan Pask, chief investment officer of PSG Wealth, explains why the US economy is still so strong today despite borrowing costs being at 40-year highs.

Affiliates of PSG Financial Services, which includes PSG Wealth, are authorised financial services providers. Visit Psg.co.za for more information.

This article was sponsored by PSG Wealth. 

ALSO READ:

PODCAST | Is raising rates the best tool to lower local inflation?

SPONSORED | PSG Wealth's Adriaan Pask explains what is needed to manage the different causes of inflation
Economy
1 month ago

PODCAST | Is a Brics currency a viable option?

SPONSORED | PSG Wealth's Adriaan Pask explains why its unlikely the US dollar will be dethroned as a reserve currency any time soon
Economy
1 month ago

PODCAST | How have high interest rates affected financial markets?

SPONSORED | PSG Wealth chief investment officer, Adriaan Pask, discusses the recent collapse of US banks and if SA has been affected
Companies
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Latest

1.
Matias Cardarelli named new CEO of PPC
Companies / Industrials
2.
Food producer AVI’s full-year profit rises 4% ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
MAS Real Estate retail assets benefit from strong ...
Companies / Property
4.
Patrice Motsepe’s ARM feels squeeze of softer ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Novo Nordisk launches weight-loss shot Wegovy in ...
Companies / Healthcare

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.