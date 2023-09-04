PODCAST | Why is US economy resilient despite high rates?

The US is showing tremendous resilience despite record debt levels and the fastest interest rate cycle in four decades.

In just over 12 months, the US Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates from a low of 0.25% to a 40-year high of 5.5%. Forty years ago, US unemployment was about 6%, where today it's close to a 70-year low of 3.5%.

In this informative podcast, Adriaan Pask, chief investment officer of PSG Wealth, explains why the US economy is still so strong today despite borrowing costs being at 40-year highs.

Affiliates of PSG Financial Services, which includes PSG Wealth, are authorised financial services providers. Visit Psg.co.za for more information.