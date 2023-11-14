Finance sector saves the day as manufacturing and mining bleed jobs
Labour market shrugs off the weak economy, adding 2.4-million jobs over the past eight quarters
14 November 2023 - 15:29
UPDATED 14 November 2023 - 19:50
The finance sector created nearly 250,000 jobs in the third quarter of 2023, offsetting thousands of job losses in the manufacturing and mining sectors, further cementing the economy’s structural shift to a de facto service-orientated economy.
SA’s mining industry has endured a torrid year amid many headwinds, most notably a plunge in commodity prices, an inefficient rail network that has curtailed exports and rolling power cuts...
