The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index has regained some ground in the third quarter with a reading of 33. That’s from 27 in the second quarter. But, despite the improvement, sentiment is still weak. To discuss this in more detail, Business Day TV spoke to RMB’s Isaah Mhlanga.
WATCH: Business confidence improves but remains weak
Business Day TV talks to Isaah Mhlanga from RMB
