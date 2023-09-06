Economy

WATCH: Business confidence improves but remains weak

Business Day TV talks to Isaah Mhlanga from RMB

06 September 2023 - 17:16
Picture: 123RF

The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index has regained some ground in the third quarter with a reading of 33. That’s from 27 in the second quarter. But, despite the improvement, sentiment is still weak. To discuss this in more detail, Business Day TV spoke to RMB’s Isaah Mhlanga.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

