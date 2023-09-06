Sport / Other Sport

Joburg trainers eye Cape Town bases

06 September 2023 - 17:16 Charl Pretorius
Picture: 123RF/CHRIS VAN LENNEP
Leading highveld trainers Johan Janse van Vuuren and Adam Azzie will both be opening satellite stables in Cape Town. The first entries from their new Milnerton barns will be stepped out in the 2023 Cape summer racing season.

Janse van Vuuren, who enjoyed a career-best fifth place on the SA National Trainers log in the 2022/23 season, will be filling 15 boxes to start, supported by his leading patron, Laurence Wernars. He will be assisted in Milnerton by Elbert Steyn, who has extensive experience following a spell as an assistant trainer in Saudi Arabia and several years working alongside his father, veteran trainer Piet Steyn.

Janse van Vuuren said: “Our decision to start a satellite base followed Laurence’s acquisition of three high-quality colts at the Cape Premier Sale in January. They qualify for the first running of the Cape Racing Sales Slipper. We wanted them based in Cape Town instead of relocating them and then travelling back in, from Johannesburg.”

Azzie has plans for 20 horses from his main base at Randjesfontein to compete in Cape Town. The stable’s first 15 runners will be leaving Johannesburg on September 17. He and his dad, Michael, had their sights set on a satellite yard in the Western Cape since the first Cape Racing incentives were announced in 2022.

Adam Azzie said: “We bought four horses at the August Two-Year-Old sale recently for participation in the latest syndicates incentives. We want to see how our runners can shape against the best. We’re under no illusions. We’ll be taking on SA’s top horses in Cape Town, but if one doesn’t measure them at top level, how will you know how good they really are?”

Janse van Vuuren and Azzie both have runners with winning chances at the Vaal classic track meeting on Thursday, and could face off as early as the third race, where Azzie’s improving Scarlet Pimpernel gets the vote over Janse van Vuuren’s Puerto Plata.

Janse van Vuuren’s Covert Operator (race 7) is a competitive sprinter who turned in a below par run over 1,100m last time, but, back over 1,000m, should be a length or two too good for Siberian Steel and Axel Collins.

Candice Dawson’s Perfect Witness is bang in form and, off an unchanged winning mark, looks likely to pack the hardest punch in race 5 over 1,600m.

VAAL SELECTIONS

1st Race: (5) Sunshine Day (6) Arctic Commander (4) Pass The Baton (1) Southern Style

2nd Race: (5) Breath Of Magic (3 Policy Of Truth (10) Viva Spirit (2) Heart Of Thieves

3rd Race: (7) Scarlett Pimpernel (6) House Of Romanov (1) Puerto Plata (8) In A Blue Moon

4th Race: (4) Burmese Tiara (2) Last Cheer (10) Ideal Future (1) Kind Judy

5th Race: (3) Perfect Witness (5) Brave Viking (8) Silent War (1) Crimson Princess

6th Race: (8) Purple Pitcher (4) Rain Or Shine (10) Ryan’s Dream (1) Bloomington

7th Race: (1) Covert Operator (2) Siberian Steel (4) Axel Collins (3) Pendragon

8th Race: (2) Stormy Choice (6) Dark Tide (13) Mandalay (5) In The Ether

Betway and 4Racing join forces for race days this summer

The events will include exciting bonus incentives and stakes increases
Sport
6 days ago

Bloodstock SA celebrate outcome of BSA sales

The aggregate of R59.69m was 23% up on the 2022 figure
Sport
1 week ago

Still no cigar in jockey Muzi Yeni’s rollercoaster career

Despite various dramas, the 36-year-old has kept his position in the premier league
Sport
1 month ago
