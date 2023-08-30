Private sector credit growth eases to lowest in 14 months
30 August 2023 - 18:55
Growth in private sector credit extension moderated further in July, falling to a 14-month low, pointing to the impact of sharply higher interest rates and a weak economy — a signal the Reserve Bank’s rate hiking cycle may have ended.
Data released by the Bank on Wednesday shows private sector credit grew 5.9% in July from 6.3% in June and a recent peak of 9.7% year on year in September 2022. ..
