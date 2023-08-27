ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Reserve Bank conference to focus on post-Covid challenges
Data releases will kick off with private sector credit extension, followed by producer inflation
27 August 2023 - 16:35
In focus this week is the SA Reserve Bank Biennial Conference, which will be hosted at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on August 31–September 1 under the theme “Post-crisis lessons and policy challenges”.
It will bring together international thought leaders to reflect on the main challenges faced by central banks and macroeconomic policymakers in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and new challenges to economic growth...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.