Standard Bank: thank goodness for Africa
Like it did to Absa and Nedbank, strong growth on the continent has given a dramatic boost to Standard Bank’s results. But can it continue?
24 August 2023 - 05:00
It’s no small feat to generate the bulk of your profits from a continent as tricky to do business in as Africa — but it’s been the undoubted hero of South Africa’s banks in the past year.
After all, the continent’s second-largest economy is stumbling along: growth is sluggish, consumers are hard hit and investors have lost confidence...
