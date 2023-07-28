Business Day TV speaks to Odwa Magwentshu from Trive Investments
ANC-led government has lost the trust of civil society and business in Russia fiasco
The committee is still in the early stages of its deliberations
President is consolidating his bloc, says analyst
Previous CEO Brett Botten stepped down in January after the retail group made headlines over what appeared to be questionable accounting
Business Day TV speaks to Neil Coleman, co-founder and senior policy specialist at the Institute for Economic Justice
Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail’s David Furlonger
But President Mohamed Bazoum has been detained and has not resigned, as African and Western powers condemn the coup
Business Day TV speaks to sports reporter Liam Del Carme for a preview of the 2023 Rugby World Cup
SA customers can expect to see the new model in 2024, plus a full-electric EQV derivative
Institute for Economic Justice and Pay The Grants are suing government. The civil society organisations want the state to increase the R350 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant and extend its eligibility criteria. Business Day TV discussed the issues with Neil Coleman, co-founder and senior policyspecialist at the Institute for Economic Justice.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Government sued over SRD grant exclusion
Business Day TV speaks to Neil Coleman, co-founder and senior policy specialist at the Institute for Economic Justice
Institute for Economic Justice and Pay The Grants are suing government.
The civil society organisations want the state to increase the R350 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant and extend its eligibility criteria.
Business Day TV discussed the issues with Neil Coleman, co-founder and senior policyspecialist at the Institute for Economic Justice.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.