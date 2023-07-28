Economy

WATCH: Government sued over SRD grant exclusion

Business Day TV speaks to Neil Coleman, co-founder and senior policy specialist at the Institute for Economic Justice

28 July 2023 - 16:54 Business Day TV
Mothers in line to claim child support grants. Picture:RIOT HLATSWAYO
Institute for Economic Justice and Pay The Grants are suing government.

The civil society organisations want the state to increase the R350 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant and extend its eligibility criteria.

Business Day TV discussed the issues with Neil Coleman, co-founder and senior policyspecialist at the Institute for Economic Justice.

Or listen to full audio

