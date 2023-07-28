Companies

WATCH: Africa’s cannabis market — in for high times?

Business Day TV speaks to Brian Van Rooyen, CEO of Labat Africa

28 July 2023 - 16:52 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/EL ROI
Picture: 123RF/EL ROI

The African Cannabis Report projects that Africa’s legal cannabis market will have a growth rate of more than 28% by 2026.

Business Day TV explored Africa’s cannabis market potential in greater detail with Brian Van Rooyen, CEO of JSE-listed cannabis group Labat Africa.

