Industrial activity shows manufacturers’ lower reliance on Eskom
Factory activity rose 2.5% year on year in May, after an upwardly revised 3.6% surge in the prior month
11 July 2023 - 14:22
SA’s manufacturing production increased above market expectations in May, marking a second successive annual gain in industrial activity, Stats SA data released on Tuesday shows.
Manufacturing activity increased 2.5% year on year in May, following an upwardly revised 3.6% surge in the prior month. The outcome is above market forecasts of a 2.3% rise...
