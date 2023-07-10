Dutch-SA agriculture finance hub to drive food security in Sadc
Business-led alliance aims to source 80% of total product from the Sadc region by 2033
A Netherlands-based company is setting up an SA-based Investment Development Hub (IDH) that will use blended financing comprising of grants, seed financing facilities and technical support to assist a business-led alliance looking to invest in the transformation of Southern African food systems.
At a recent launch of the business-led alliance, called the Southern African Food Systems Transformation Alliance, IDH CEO Daan Wensing said the hub will use the funding to unlock and harness the enormous untapped potential of food systems to drive rural agro-industrial development and boost small-scale farmers’ productivity and incomes. It will also create additional employment in expanding segments of food supply and value chains...
