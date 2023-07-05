ANDREW BENNIE: Just transition in food system needs more than ‘techno-fixes’
Deep and fundamental shifts needed in how we produce and consume food
05 July 2023 - 14:19
A crucial missing link in SA’s just transition discourse is being highlighted by mounting climate disruptions, sharply rising food prices (above inflation), disruptions to the agricultural sector as a result of the national energy crisis, and stubbornly persistent hunger and food insecurity levels.
Just transition debates and policies in SA — aimed at building a fairer economy that leaves no worker or community behind while ensuring a shift to an environmentally sustainable and resilient economy — have principally focused on the energy system, given the sector’s contribution to carbon emissions...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now