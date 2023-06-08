The surprise interest-rate increase by the Bank of Canada follows an unexpected rate hike in Australia earlier this week
Research confirms the positive relationship between democratic consolidation and long-run economic development
The original deadline set down for the end of June has been moved until the end of the year
ActionSA files no-confidence motion in Kabelo Gwamanda’s leadership
Helium and natural gas producer secures funding from the US International Development Finance Corporation
Shartfall in the first quarter shrinks to 1% of GDP, the smallest gap since the second quarter of 2011
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mponeng Seshea, CEO and co-founder of Imizizi Evolution
The Taliban has closed most high schools to girls, stopped female students going to university and many Afghan women from working for aid groups
Relegated as Ajax in 2018, they are poised to return to the PSL
Antonio Fuoco leads the pack, steering Ferrari to a 1-2 finish, with a high-stakes Hyperpole shoot-out up next
SA’s current account deficit narrowed more than expected in the first quarter, driven by an increase in the value of gold and merchandise exports.
SA Reserve Bank data shows the country’s current account narrowed to R66.2bn in the first quarter from a downwardly revised R155.3bn in the prior period and well below market expectations of a R172.5bn shortfall...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Current account deficit narrows more than forecast
Shortfall in the first quarter shrinks to 1% of GDP, the smallest gap since the second quarter of 2011
SA’s current account deficit narrowed more than expected in the first quarter, driven by an increase in the value of gold and merchandise exports.
SA Reserve Bank data shows the country’s current account narrowed to R66.2bn in the first quarter from a downwardly revised R155.3bn in the prior period and well below market expectations of a R172.5bn shortfall...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.