Economy

Current account deficit narrows more than forecast

Shortfall in the first quarter shrinks to 1% of GDP, the smallest gap since the second quarter of 2011

BL Premium
08 June 2023 - 12:59 Thuletho Zwane

SA’s current account deficit narrowed more than expected in the first quarter, driven by an increase in the value of gold and merchandise exports.

SA Reserve Bank data shows the country’s current account narrowed to R66.2bn in the first quarter from a downwardly revised R155.3bn in the prior period and well below market expectations of a R172.5bn shortfall...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.