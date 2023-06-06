Economy

IMF warns of recession risk if state slides on economic reforms

Annual article IV report supports Reserve Bank governor’s position

06 June 2023 - 21:02 Hilary Joffe
UPDATED 06 June 2023 - 23:05

The IMF has suggested that SA should formalise 4.5% as its inflation target, and has urged it to embark on stronger fiscal consolidation as part of a push to stabilise and grow the economy in a volatile global environment.

In its annual article IV report on SA the IMF warns that SA is at risk of a recession this year if it goes backwards on economic reforms, or if global economic growth and financial stability prove worse than expected. In a downside scenario the economy could contract 1.8% and unemployment rise to 37%, warns the fund, which now expects growth of just 0.1% for 2023...

