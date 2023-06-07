Economy

WATCH: Business confidence hits lowest level since 2020

Business Day TV talks to Siobhan Redford, economist at RMB

07 June 2023 - 21:39
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES

Business confidence has fallen for a fifth consecutive month. At 27 points, the RMB/BER business sentiment is at its lowest level since 2020. This is as load-shedding, high interest rates and cost pressures weigh on SA Inc. Business Day TV unpacked the print with Siobhan Redford, economist at RMB.

