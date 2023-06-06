Economy

GDP expands but SA’s stance on Russia threatens outlook

Manufacturing increased 1.5% compared to a contraction of 1.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022

06 June 2023 - 13:37 Thuletho Zwane
UPDATED 06 June 2023 - 22:50

The economy posted positive growth in the first quarter, thwarting threats of a technical recession despite very high levels of power shortages in the three months ending March.

Data released by Stats SA on Tuesday shows the economy grew 0.4% quarter on quarter after a downwardly revised 1.1% decline in the prior quarter. Eight of the 10 industries recorded growth on a quarterly basis...

