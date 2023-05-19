Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
S&P Global Ratings retained SA’s credit outlook at “stable” on Friday, choosing to defer its review given its post-budget rating action in March, when it revised downwards SA’s credit outlook and downgraded its debt to three rungs below investment grade.
Though S&P’s decision to retain the credit outlook from positive to stable and maintain SA’s debt at “BB-” was in line with economists’ expectations, it comes at a time that the country’s economic prospects have deteriorated...
SA dodges S&P downgrade but fiscus position vital for November rating
Ratings agency has previously highlighted the many headwinds the country faces including slow economic growth and reforms, and the electricity crisis
