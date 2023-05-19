Economy

SA dodges S&P downgrade but fiscus position vital for November rating

Ratings agency has previously highlighted the many headwinds the country faces including slow economic growth and reforms, and the electricity crisis

BL Premium
19 May 2023 - 22:39
UPDATED 21 May 2023 - 19:20

S&P Global Ratings retained SA’s credit outlook at “stable” on Friday, choosing to defer its review given its post-budget rating action in March, when it revised downwards SA’s credit outlook and downgraded its debt to three rungs below investment grade.

Though S&P’s decision to retain the credit outlook  from positive to stable and maintain SA’s debt at “BB-” was in line with economists’ expectations, it comes at a time that the country’s economic prospects have deteriorated...

