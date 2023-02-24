Opinion / Columnists

ANNABEL BISHOP: Aversion to very risky assets, such as those of SA, increases

The comparatively less hawkish stance of the Reserve Bank, with a slower and lower interest-rate-hike cycle compared to that of the US, has added to rand weakness

BL Premium
24 February 2023 - 05:00 ANNABEL BISHOP

As we approach the end of February, growing risk aversion in global financial markets to weaker emerging market assets, including SA’s portfolio (equities and bonds) assets, is contributing to rand weakness.

As the electricity crisis worsened, leading to the announcement in the second half of January that load-shedding would be permanent in SA in 2023 and 2024, the economic growth outlook weakened materially, with the SA Reserve Bank revising its growth forecast for 2023 down severely, and investor confidence weakening. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.