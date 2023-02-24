ANNABEL BISHOP: Aversion to very risky assets, such as those of SA, increases

Business Day TV speaks to RMB client strategist John Cairns
Despite the government’s failures, SA’s democracy is functioning as intended
Board members were ‘aghast’ at CEO André de Ruyter’s finger-pointing, says Eskom chair
Government bails out SOEs but fails to deliver meaningful tax exemptions, expanded zero-VAT basket or fuel levies cuts, say labours and opposition
Unreliable logistics, blackouts and corruption are making SA uninvestable, says Wanblad
The comparatively less hawkish stance of the Reserve Bank, with a slower and lower interest-rate-hike cycle compared to that of the US, has added to rand weakness
Pick n Pay, Spar and Shoprite CEOs criticise giving diesel tax rebates only to food manufacturers
Nearly three-quarters of member states endorse a resolution calling for a ‘just and lasting’ peace as SA joins China and India among abstentions
Car racing has always been ultra-noisy, until Formula E, a force for good
A murder probe that stumbles on abuse of power, a digital era divorce dramedy, comedian Eugene Levy on the road and a spy series with a romantic twist
As we approach the end of February, growing risk aversion in global financial markets to weaker emerging market assets, including SA’s portfolio (equities and bonds) assets, is contributing to rand weakness.
As the electricity crisis worsened, leading to the announcement in the second half of January that load-shedding would be permanent in SA in 2023 and 2024, the economic growth outlook weakened materially, with the SA Reserve Bank revising its growth forecast for 2023 down severely, and investor confidence weakening. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ANNABEL BISHOP: Aversion to very risky assets, such as those of SA, increases
The comparatively less hawkish stance of the Reserve Bank, with a slower and lower interest-rate-hike cycle compared to that of the US, has added to rand weakness
As we approach the end of February, growing risk aversion in global financial markets to weaker emerging market assets, including SA’s portfolio (equities and bonds) assets, is contributing to rand weakness.
As the electricity crisis worsened, leading to the announcement in the second half of January that load-shedding would be permanent in SA in 2023 and 2024, the economic growth outlook weakened materially, with the SA Reserve Bank revising its growth forecast for 2023 down severely, and investor confidence weakening. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.