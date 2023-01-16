Economy

Treasury seeks $1bn World Bank loan to take advantage of lower rates

A loan at cheaper rates would reward SA for progress and commitments already made

BL Premium
16 January 2023 - 05:00 Hilary Joffe

The government is in talks with the World Bank on a fresh $1bn loan, as part of a strategy to take advantage of cheaper loans from international financial institutions over the next three years rather than going back to foreign markets at a volatile time.

It is also looking to the $8.5bn Just Energy Transition (JET) Investment Plan agreed in November with SA’s international partners for concessional foreign finance, and has already signed contracts with French and German development finance agencies for €600m of low-interest loans which recognise the progress the government has already made on energy reforms...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.