Load-shedding cut SA’s real GDP growth by 2.3 percentage points in the third quarter when adjusted for non-conventional working hours, weekends and public holidays, according to calculations by the SA Reserve Bank.
The power cuts hit the agriculture, forestry and fishing; manufacturing; mining; and transport, storage and communication sectors worst, it said on Thursday in its latest quarterly bulletin (https://www.resbank.co.za/content/dam/sarb/publications/quarterly-bulletins/quarterly-bulletin-publications/2022/december/01Full%20Quarterly%20Bulletin.pdf), as SA experienced its worst load-shedding on record in the third quarter of 2022 since power cuts started in 2008...
Energy crisis has laid waste to SA’s economy, Reserve Bank data shows
Load-shedding cut SA’s real GDP growth by 2.3 percentage points, with agriculture, manufacturing and mining some of the worst hit sectors
