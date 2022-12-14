UBS Global Wealth Management cautions that while US inflation is easing, the labour market also needs to cool
The president, who‘s as crooked as the rest, has done nothing to fix Eskom and backs BEE policies that are butchering our economy
Critic of president suggests she was deliberately prevented from voting
The bank, which is among the biggest financiers of fossil fuels companies, has been the focus of protests
Providing internet to townships is big business, if only companies realised
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
The FOMC raises its benchmark rate by 50 bps to 4.25%-4.5% target range
Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani end battling Morocco’s dream
Now injected with the 'R' vibranium, the Tiguan is a hot-hatch eater with family-sized comfort
Consumer inflation grew slower than expected in November, raising optimism that the Reserve Bank could step back from hiking interest rates aggressively as soon as the next monetary policy committee meeting in January next year.
Headline consumer inflation eased to 7.4% year on year in November, from 7.6% in October, Stats SA data showed on Thursday...
INTEREST RATES
Inflation eases but Reserve Bank will still be watching the monster
SA’s latest annual CPI of 7.4% in November was down from 7.6% in October, lower than the consensus forecast of 7.5%
