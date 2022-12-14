Economy

INTEREST RATES

Inflation eases but Reserve Bank will still be watching the monster

SA’s latest annual CPI of 7.4% in November was down from 7.6% in October, lower than the consensus forecast of 7.5%

14 December 2022 - 10:42 Nico Gous and Andries Mahlangu
UPDATED 14 December 2022 - 22:55

Consumer inflation grew slower than expected in November, raising optimism that the Reserve Bank could step back from hiking interest rates aggressively as soon as the next monetary policy committee meeting in January next year.

Headline consumer inflation eased to 7.4% year on year in November, from 7.6% in October, Stats SA data showed on Thursday...

