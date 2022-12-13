If the CPI print comes in softer, it will justify the Fed’s projected 50 basis point interest-rate hike
President Cyril Ramaphosa has removed impediments to companies building their own power plants but that is a long-term fix
Just 6,000 applications from an estimated 178,000 people had been received by September, though home affairs minister says more are arriving daily
The governing party will hold its conference from December 16 to 20 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre
Chris Griffith has taken the blame for the failed deal to buy the Canadian miner and will step down at the end of December
The industry has had to deal with the Transnet strike and persistent load-shedding
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
Chung Pui-kuen was the former editor-in-chief of the now-shuttered liberal news site Stand News
Compelling viewing awaits as when Van der Dussen and De Bruyn take on the most experienced bowling attack of all time
Company describes it as a collectible piece designed for select occasions
Mining production fell by a more-than-expected 10.4% year on year in October, suggesting a softening in demand for the country’s commodities.
The mining industry was also hobbled by logistical challenges in October after workers at state-owned entity Transnet went on strike in October, limiting their ability to haul bulk minerals to the airport from where they are exported...
October’s drop in mining output is biggest since April
