PODCAST | Reflections on this year’s Black Friday

Absa alone recorded 127 transactions per second on Black Friday

02 December 2022 - 14:28
Picture: REUTERS/Jon Cherry/File Photo
Picture: REUTERS/Jon Cherry/File Photo

A look back at this year’s Black Friday through the lens of Absa’s transaction data is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tshipi Alexander, head of card issuing at Absa Everyday Banking.

Listen to the discussion:

The discussion focuses on Black Friday activity, as seen through Absa, one of the country’s largest banks and payments providers. What were people buying? How much was spent and what channels  — physical or online — drove transactions?

Alexander says the bank saw a recovery in Black Friday activity to about 2019 levels, before the Covid-19 pandemic took hold. Transactions were up 26% compared with the same period in 2021. 

According to the bank’s data, the largest spend was on groceries, with Alexander explaining that online retail and e-commerce were the real winners of the day. 

Despite facing considerable pressure, he says the uptick in transactions shows that consumers are becoming more shrewd with their spending, constantly looking for good deals and ways to maximise on special offers. 

Alexander also says the data continues to show a move towards digital payments. 

Topics of discussion include: Black Friday transaction data from Absa; trends from the retail event; the growth of e-commerce in SA; recovery of consumer spending; efforts to increase digital payments; and the outlook for the year ahead. 

Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production. 

Bumper Black Friday sees the well-heeled splash out

One Nedbank customer spent R1.2m, while BankservAfrica recorded an individual credit card transaction of R1.6m
Companies
1 day ago

PODCAST | Payflex anticipates R40m-50m in online turnover on Black Friday

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Paul Behrmann, Payflex founder and CEO
Companies
1 week ago

Has the retail romp ended?

The festive season will be make or break for SA's well-stocked retailers, especially those who've staked their fortunes on low-cost shoppers
Money & Investing
1 day ago

Seeing red on Black Friday — and it’s not Santa

With interest rates up and consumer spending down, things are not looking good for the retail sector.
Business
5 days ago
Bumper Black Friday sees the well-heeled splash out

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Amazon workers across continents strike on Black Friday

Companies

