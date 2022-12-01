The Spar board is in deep conflict with its franchisees and its independence is in considerable doubt, given chair Graham O'Connor’s former role as CEO
A string of confidential Steinhoff documents lays bare the mechanics of the dodgy dealings in Europe responsible for the vast majority of the R106bn fraud
South Africa had 200,000 new HIV infections in 2021, according to UNAids. A new injection called CAB-LA could be a game-changer
Politically the recommendation emboldens Ramaphosa’s enemies in the ANC — of whom there are many — and also hobbles his bid for a second term at the helm of the ruling party
The cracks in the governing party’s approach to the transition in 1994 are partly behind the economic crisis we sit with today, writes Pieter du Toit in his new book
Has the outlook for two of South Africa’s strongest fashion retailers — both aimed squarely at the low-cost shopper — suddenly darkened?
Latest results from Mr Price and Pepkor certainly show how tough it is out there, in contrast to the past few years when the value segment attracted a flock of new entrants eager to get in on the action. Now it’s the higher-end retailers, such as Truworths and Woolworths, that appear better placed. ..
Has the retail romp ended?
The festive season will be make or break for South Africa’s well-stocked retailers, especially those who’ve staked their fortunes on low-cost shoppers
Has the outlook for two of South Africa's strongest fashion retailers — both aimed squarely at the low-cost shopper — suddenly darkened?
Latest results from Mr Price and Pepkor certainly show how tough it is out there, in contrast to the past few years when the value segment attracted a flock of new entrants eager to get in on the action. Now it's the higher-end retailers, such as Truworths and Woolworths, that appear better placed.
