Companies

BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS

WATCH: Market report

Business Day TV talks to Steven Schultz from Momentum Securities

02 December 2022 - 14:00 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Steven Schultz from Momentum Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Murray & Roberts sells entire stake in Gautrain ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Sanlam and Absa conclude deal to create ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Former JSE boss Nicky Newton-King joins MTN board
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
JSE intends stripping Fortress of its Reit status
Companies / Property
5.
Delta sells office block in Pietermaritzburg as ...
Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.