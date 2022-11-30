Companies / Retail & Consumer

Bumper Black Friday sees the well-heeled splash out

One Nedbank customer spent R1.2m, while BankservAfrica recorded an individual credit card transaction of R1.6m

BL Premium
30 November 2022 - 20:31 Katharine Child and Garth Theunissen

One Nedbank customer spent R1.2m on Black Friday, while BankservAfrica, the continent’s largest automated payments clearing house, recorded an individual credit card transaction of R1.6m.

In what was clearly a marathon session a single card paid for 827 transactions on the day, according to BankservAfrica, which facilitates payments between customers and merchants who use different banks...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.