Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Behind July’s recovery in retail sales

Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford

14 September 2022 - 21:00
Picture: 123RF / GUI YONGNIAN
Picture: 123RF / GUI YONGNIAN

Retail sales have bounced back, increasing by 8.6% year on year  in July, mainly due to a large contribution from general dealers. Business Day TV unpacked the print with RMB economist Siobhan Redford.

