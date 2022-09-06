×

Economy

Second-quarter GDP shrinks in line with expectations

Floods, power outages and the global economic slowdown have undone the country’s economic recovery

06 September 2022 - 12:12 Thuletho Zwane

SA’s second-quarter GDP shrank as floods, power outages and the global economic slowdown in the three months from the beginning of April to end-June eroded the country’s nascent economic recovery. 

Stats SA reported on Tuesday that second-quarter GDP decreased by 0.7% — a sharp decline from the first quarter’s surprise growth of 1.9%, helped by a robust rebound in the manufacturing and the trade sector after restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 were removed...

