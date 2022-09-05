×

Economy

PMI slides to three-month low as demand growth softens

The S&P PMI tracks business trends across the private sector based on data collected from a representative panel of about 400 companies

05 September 2022 - 14:01 Thuletho Zwane

Private-sector activity grew at a slower pace in August, showing signs of a slowdown in customer demand, a survey showed on Monday.

The S&P Global SA purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 51.7 in August from 52.7 in July. That was its lowest reading in three months...

