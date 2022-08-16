×

Economy

Quarter three economic activity signals GDP growth

July credit and debit card transactions and vehicle sales show demand is strong

16 August 2022 - 15:48 Thuletho Zwane

SA’s third-quarter economic activity started off on strong footing showing that household demand as well as private-sector business conditions strengthened in July.

Absa’s economic activity tracker shows that spending data, which measures all the bank’s transactions using credit and debit cards, rose 4.3% month on month in July after rising 1.2% in June. ..

