Dollar rebounds after data shows lower-than-expected inflation in the US, denting the Aussie, euro and yuan
Compensation is not always about performance and is largely driven by office politics
There is also a high probability of blackouts on Wednesday and Thursday at the same time, Eskom says
Provincial chair elect indicates he will support Ramaphosa’s re-election as ANC president
The UK’s leading Rolex seller is moving to a 670 square metre space on Old Bond Street in 2023
July credit and debit card transactions and vehicle sales show us demand is strong
Some in the industry believe a ban on the export of scrap will mean a more competitive steel industry, with lower prices passed on to consumers
Many employees feel comfortable ignoring mandates in the tight labour market, with the demand for workers far outpacing the supply
SA athlete says he could have done better and is frustrated with sixth place at Commonwealth Games
Wind-cheating design packs 525kW and 753Nm from a twin-turbo V12 engine
SA’s third-quarter economic activity started off on strong footing showing that household demand as well as private-sector business conditions strengthened in July.
Absa’s economic activity tracker shows that spending data, which measures all the bank’s transactions using credit and debit cards, rose 4.3% month on month in July after rising 1.2% in June. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Quarter three economic activity signals GDP growth
July credit and debit card transactions and vehicle sales show demand is strong
SA’s third-quarter economic activity started off on strong footing showing that household demand as well as private-sector business conditions strengthened in July.
Absa’s economic activity tracker shows that spending data, which measures all the bank’s transactions using credit and debit cards, rose 4.3% month on month in July after rising 1.2% in June. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.