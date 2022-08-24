×

Economy

BREAKING NEWS: Consumer inflation hits 13-year high

Inflation accelerated further in July, driven mainly by rising fuel and food prices

24 August 2022 - 11:21 Thuletho Zwane

Consumer inflation accelerated to 7.8% in July, up from the already-high 7.4% in June, driven mainly by fuel and food prices to reach another 13-year high.

The consumer price index (CPI) reading, which remains outside the Reserve Bank’s target range of 3%-6%, is slightly higher than the Thomson Reuters consensus of 7.7% but in line with market predictions of 14 economists. ..

