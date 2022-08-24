BREAKING NEWS: Consumer inflation hits 13-year high

Brent crude futures fell 40c to $99.82 a barrel, while the US WTI crude futures contract was down 27c at $93.47 a barrel
Stats SA’s numbers show 15.6-million were employed in the second quarter, still more than 850,000 below the prepandemic level
Dr Phophi Ramathuba was filmed telling a woman from Zimbabwe that her country, not SA, must take responsibility for her health issues
Sources say only vacating of National Treasury post would prompt president to act
There is a flurry of industry-wide investments in digital services as luxury players embrace new channels to reach customers
Inflation accelerated further in July, driven mainly by rising fuel and food prices
The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end
The annual Jackson Hole monetary policy meeting begins this week
Vahid Halilhodzic is the first coach to qualify four different countries for the World Cup
John Fraser talks to the campaigner about what’s next on the menu at Kolonaki in Parkhurst
Consumer inflation accelerated to 7.8% in July, up from the already-high 7.4% in June, driven mainly by fuel and food prices to reach another 13-year high.
The consumer price index (CPI) reading, which remains outside the Reserve Bank’s target range of 3%-6%, is slightly higher than the Thomson Reuters consensus of 7.7% but in line with market predictions of 14 economists. ..
