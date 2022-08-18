×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

BRIAN KANTOR: Impressive Boks a case study for SA success

The rand will continue to lose value if we don't adopt policies that create a superior emerging market with a far lower risk premium

BL Premium
18 August 2022 - 14:14

South Africans travelling abroad should not blame the rand for their lack of purchasing power — at least not lately. In mid-January 2016 a dollar exchanged for R16.80 and the pound for R24. Observers of the gyrations of the foreign-exchange value of the rand should know that the rate has had little to do with differences in inflation between SA and its trading partners. The rand has consistently bought less abroad than at home.

The exchange value of the rand with the dollar or pound has been weaker than its purchasing power parity (PPP) equivalent rate of exchange ever since 1995, when the capital market was opened up, though with varying degrees of weakness. Had the rand simply followed the ratio of the SA consumer price index (CPI) to the US or UK CPI since 1995, a dollar would now cost a mere R8. Since 1995 the difference between SA and UK inflation has been 3.3% a year, while the pound has on average cost 8.2% more in rand. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.