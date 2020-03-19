Reserve Bank joins global fight against coronavirus
Governor Lesetja Kganyago and the MPC deliver the deepest rate cut in more than a decade
19 March 2020 - 23:34
The Reserve Bank cut interest rates by twice as much as economists predicted as it joined a global fight against the coronavirus outbreak that is threatening to plunge the world economy into a recession.
Governor Lesetja Kganyago and the rest of the monetary policy committee (MPC) decided to reduce the repo rate by a full percentage point, the deepest cut in more than a decade, as they dramatically revised their inflation and growth forecasts downwards, saying GDP for the whole of 2020 would contract 0.2%.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now