Government bans price increase of masks, sanitisers, toilet paper during Covid-19 outbreak

The government has gazetted regulations on the pricing of key goods and services during the coronavirus-induced national state of disaster.

Items covered in the regulations, published by trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel, include basic goods such as medical and hygiene products, toilet paper, hand sanitisers, facial masks, disinfectants cleaners, surgical gloves, surgical masks, disinfectant wipes, antiseptic liquids, as well as baby formula and disposable nappies.

Also included in the list are rice, sugar, long-life milk, bottled water, cooking oils, wheat flour, and canned and frozen vegetables.

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the outbreak of Covid-19 a national disaster and announced sweeping measures to limit its spread, including a ban on a gatherings of more than 100 people and the closure of schools.

On Wednesday, Ramaphosa met political parties leaders in parliament on the outbreak. They told him of their fear that businesspeople selling gloves, sanitisers and masks will try to maximise profit from the crisis.