Western Cape Health MEC in self-isolation after contact with Covid-19 case

Winde said he had been advised by medical experts that he did not need to self-quarantine or be tested at this stage, despite having been exposed to her during the course of the day.

The premier said he had already taken steps to work from home, in line with the advice issued by the provincial government to businesses earlier this week.

“I have been fully enabled to work from home, and will be doing so from this afternoon. My office has already prepared for me to take my important meetings over the phone, and I will be hosting the cabinet meeting and other engagements over teleconferencing. I believe this is an effective and innovative way for us to conduct our business going forward, and once again implore all businesses that can allow some or all of their employees to work from home, to do so,” he said.