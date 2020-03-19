Patel allows competition law exemptions to fight Covid-19

It opens the way for private hospitals to collaborate with each other and with the state, to make the best use of hospital beds, intensive care units, and isolation facilities. The exemption also removes an impediment to co-ordinating the procurement of pharmaceuticals and consumables, transferring equipment and supplies, and co-ordinating the use of staff.

“It will allow private health care providers to co-ordinate their actions as part of the national department of health's efforts and this will include sharing of beds, sharing of facilities, medical supplies, nurses, doctors and so on,” he said.

Patel said the government had been in discussion with the private sector and organised labour to get broad support for government’s actions and to mobilise resources to complement and strengthen its efforts to fight the virus. The exemption is in line with a raft of measures introduced by the government in the wake of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s declaration of a national emergency on March 15.

The exemption applies to healthcare facilities, pharmacies, medical suppliers, medical specialist and radiologists, pathologists and laboratories, and healthcare funders.

Healthcare consultant Elsabe Klick said the government needed to go a step further, as the Medicines and Related Substances Act prohibited the donation or resale of medicines. As things stand, a private hospital would still not be able to sell or donate medicines to another facility, she said.