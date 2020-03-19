Bank of England cuts rate to 0.1% as UK tightens Covid-19 restrictions

London — The Bank of England (BoE) cut interest rates to 0.1%, its second emergency rate cut in just over a week, and ramped up its bond-buying programme on Thursday in its latest attempt to shield Britain's economy from the coronavirus outbreak.

The BoE's Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously for the rate cut and for a £200bn increase in the central bank's bond buying programme to £645bn.

Most of the extra debt the BoE will buy will be British government bonds, the BoE said as it followed other central banks around the world in ramping up their stimulus efforts.

Earlier on Wednesday, the SA Reserve Bank cut the repo rate by 100 basis points amid concern about the effect of coronavirus on economic growth.