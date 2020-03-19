Modi urges citizens to stay home as India halts all incoming international flights

Modi also urged Indians to stop panic buying and assured them there would be no shortage of essential goods.

His appeal came as retailers said they were struggling to keep up with demand as consumers stockpiled supplies.

“We are seeing unprecedented order volumes in all cities in India,” said online grocery retailer BigBasket CEO Hari Menon.

New Covid-19 cases in India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are accelerating, with the total across the region nearing 700. Six people have died.

Authorities worry poor health facilities and infrastructure will exacerbate the spread of the coronavirus.

The spread of the virus continued to rattle markets across the region. The Indian and Sri Lankan currencies both fell to record lows against the dollar on Thursday, while Pakistan's main stock index hit its lowest level in five years.

“The pandemic has severely affected the economy,” said Modi, adding that he has set up a task force to assess the impact.

Election shelved

Sri Lanka said on Thursday it would delay parliamentary elections that had been scheduled for April 25.

Earlier this week, the island nation also sealed its borders and imposed a curfew in some areas. There have been 59 confirmed cases in Sri Lanka.