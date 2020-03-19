National / Health

SA Covid-19 infections rise to 150

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the increase in infections is concerning and ‘reinforces our message about social distancing’

19 March 2020 - 14:38 Genevieve Quintal
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation following a special cabinet meeting on matters relating to the COVID-19 epidemic at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, on March 15, 2020. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 have risen to 150, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday.

“That for us is concerning because it already tells us ... that it could start rising in greater numbers which then reinforces our message about social distancing,” Ramaphosa said.

This is up 34 from the 116 cases announced by health minister Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday.

There were 14 cases of local transmission on Wednesday, from the eight announced the day before. It is not yet clear how many of the new cases reported on Thursday are locally transmitted.

This is a developing story.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

Covid-19 ‘endtimers’: coming to a till-point near you

As SA readies itself for the coronavirus, a range of people are positioning themselves to take advantage of possible disaster — or at least to ensure ...
Features
11 hours ago

Hospital beds shortage for very ill Covid-19 patients a possibility, actuarial body warns

SA is not equipped to deal with a sudden surge in the number of patients requiring acute care, so it was vital to slow the spread of Covid-19 as much ...
National
1 day ago

Elders call on wealthy nations to support the poor in fight against Covid-19

Global leaders say Covid-19 outbreak highlights the need for all nations and institutions to collaborate in developing a comprehensive response to ...
National
19 hours ago

