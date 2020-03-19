SA Covid-19 infections rise to 150

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 have risen to 150, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday.

“That for us is concerning because it already tells us ... that it could start rising in greater numbers which then reinforces our message about social distancing,” Ramaphosa said.

This is up 34 from the 116 cases announced by health minister Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday.

There were 14 cases of local transmission on Wednesday, from the eight announced the day before. It is not yet clear how many of the new cases reported on Thursday are locally transmitted.

This is a developing story.

