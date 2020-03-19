DA calls for debt-relief law to be halted due to Covid-19

The law, which was signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa late in 2019, provides for extinguishing of debt for heavily indebted consumers who earn a gross monthly income of no more than R7,500; have unsecured debt amounting to R50,000; and who have been found to be critically indebted by the National Credit Regulator.

The banking industry opposed the proposals on the grounds that they would result in a restriction of credit to the low-income section of the market and that extinguishing debt represents an unconstitutional deprivation of property. It would also mean that credit providers would have to price in the additional risk.

Defaults, cash-flow crisis

Macpherson said the pandemic will see most industries requiring intense amounts of capital, the majority of which is borrowed. This could eventually lead to large-scale defaults, a cash-flow crisis and eventual closure.

“It is therefore incredibly important that the department looks to use all available resources to stabilise the industrial, agricultural and banking sectors through a number of targeted means,” he said.

He called for a suspension or subsidy, where possible, on all state-administered prices affecting manufacturing, imports and exports for rail, port, toll fees, water and electricity costs. This should also apply to all rents that are paid to government where businesses find themselves on state-owned land, in state-owned property, industrial parks, and special economic zones.