PODCAST | Global economic pulse check

PSG Wealth's Adriaan Pask provides an update on how the markets have fared so far in 2024 and what investors can expect from rest of the year

24 April 2024 - 08:36
Picture: 123RF/akarapongch
Adriaan Pask, chief investment officer of PSG Wealth, provided a comprehensive market outlook for 2024 in a recent podcast.

Since then, the global economy's gradual recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine remains on track. China's economy is rebounding rapidly. Supply-chain disruptions are easing, as are war-related interruptions to energy and food markets.

Adriaan Pask, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer. Picture: PSG Wealth
Simultaneously, the significant and co-ordinated tightening of monetary policy by most central banks should begin to bear fruit, with inflation returning to goal.

But what is the global economic outlook for the rest of 2024, and how have the markets fared so far? Pask provides an update in this informative podcast. 

Listen to it now:

