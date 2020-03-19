The Virgin Active in Cresta‚ Johannesburg‚ shut its doors on Thursday after one of its members reportedly tested positive for Covid-19. The gym sent a text message to its members saying the person tested positive on Wednesday.

“The member visited Virgin Active Cresta on March 14 [from] 12-1pm‚” said the gym.

“We take the welfare and safety of our Virgin Active family very seriously. We have engaged a specialist company to carry out a deep clean and disinfection of the club. The club will be closed for overnight disinfection as a precaution.

“Please seek medical advice if you experience any symptoms.”

This is the second Virgin Active gym to close in as many days.

On Wednesday‚ the group reported that it had to shut its doors at Melrose Arch after a member tested positive for Covid-19‚ the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

The gym was closed until further notice.