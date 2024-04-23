BlackRock backs SA’s working-age population to give it an edge
23 April 2024 - 05:00
SA’s growing working-age population gives it a competitive advantage over its Group of 20 (G20) peers grappling with shrinking populations, making the country ripe to attract higher levels of investment, says BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager.
BlackRock, with about $10-trillion assets under management, anticipates that SA, alongside India and Saudi Arabia, will have the highest working-age population growth rates in the G20 over the next 10 years, as per UN population projections...
