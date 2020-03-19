‘Really nothing is off the table,’ Australia’s central bank chief says

Sydney — Australia made a historic foray into quantitative easing on Thursday and said it would do “whatever is necessary” to ensure funding costs are low and credit is freely available, as the coronavirus pandemic jolts businesses.

Following an out-of-schedule meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) reduced its cash rate to a record low of 0.25% and said the board would not tighten policy until it achieved its employment and inflation goals.

It also set a target for the yield on three-year Australian government bonds at about 0.25%, which it plans to achieve by purchases in the secondary market beginning on Friday.

“Really nothing is off the table,” RBA Governor Philip Lowe said in Sydney after giving a speech on the newly announced measures.

“We are in extraordinary times and we're prepared to do whatever is necessary to make sure funding costs in Australia are low and the supply of credit is there for Australian businesses and households.”

The announcement helped push three-year yields to 0.35% from 0.589% before the RBA's decision, though they were still higher than the new target.